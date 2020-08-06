Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia
    Caída en el sprint

    Jakobsen, estable tras su espeluznante caída en la Vuelta a Polonia

    El ciclista holandés ha sido operado del la cara y el cráneo, aunque no tiene lesiones cerebrales ni en la columna vertebral

    06.08.2020 | 17:43
    En la imagen se puede ver la bicicleta de Jakobsen por los aires.
    En la imagen se puede ver la bicicleta de Jakobsen por los aires.

    El ciclista holandés Fabio Jakobsen, que sufrió un fuerte accidente en el sprint con el que se resolvió este miércoles la primera etapa de la Vuelta a Polonia, ha tenido una cirugía facial y su situación "es estable por el momento", según indica en un comunicado su equipo Deceunick-Quick Step.

    "Fabio Jakobsen tuvo una cirugía facial durante la noche. Su situación es estable por el momento, y más tarde hoy los médicos intentarán despertar a Fabio", señala la nota.



    En principio, y tras el accidente, su equipo informo de que los exámenes diagnósticos no revelaron lesiones cerebrales o de la columna vertebral, pero debido a la gravedad de sus múltiples lesiones se mantenía al corredor en coma inducido, y debía ser observado de cerca en los días siguientes en el Wojewóódzki Szpital en Katowice.

    En el accidente, Jakobsen sufrió un traumatismo craneal muy grave y perdió mucha sangre, según informó a los medios polacos la doctora Barbara Jerschina, que atendió al ciclista neerlandés en primera instancia.

    Más información

    Lo último Lo más leído
    noticias de deia
    © Deia - Noticias de Bizkaia | © Editorial Iparraguirre, S.A.Camino de Capuchinos, 6, 5ºC BilbaoTel 944 599 100
    Aviso legal | Condiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad