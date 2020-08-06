Jakobsen, estable tras su espeluznante caída en la Vuelta a Polonia

El ciclista holandés Fabio Jakobsen, que sufrió un fuerte accidente en el sprint con el que se resolvió este miércoles la primera etapa de la Vuelta a Polonia, ha tenido una cirugía facial y su situación "es estable por el momento", según indica en un comunicado su equipo Deceunick-Quick Step.
"Fabio Jakobsen tuvo una cirugía facial durante la noche. Su situación es estable por el momento, y más tarde hoy los médicos intentarán despertar a Fabio", señala la nota.
Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery during the night. His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up.
