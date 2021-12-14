Todas las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2022

'Belfast' y 'El poder del perro', con siete candidaturas cada una, parten como favoritas para la próxima edición de los Globos de Oro. Por detrás se sitúan 'No mires arriba', 'El método Williams', 'Licorice Pizza" y "West Side Story" con cuatro nominaciones. Destacan también las nominaciones de 'Madres Paralelas', en el apartado de mejor película extranjera, y de Javier Bardem, al mejor actor de drama por 'Being the Ricardos'. A continuación puedes consultar todas las nominaciones.

Mejor película de drama

- Belfast

- Coda

- Dune

- King Richard

- El poder del perro



Mejor película comedia o musical

- Cyrano

-Don't Look Up

- Licorice Pizza

- Tick, Tick... Boom!

- West Side Story



Mejor película de animación

- Encanto

- Flee

- Luca

- My Sunny Maud

- Raya and the Last Dragon



Mejor Película Internacional

- Compartment No. 6

-Drive My Car

-The Hand of God

-A Hero

- Parallel Mothers



Mejor Director

- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

- Denis Villeneuve, Dune



Mejor Actriz de drama

- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

- Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Mejor actor en drama

- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

- Will Smith, King Richard

- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Mejor actriz en comedia o musical

- Marion Cotillard, Annette

- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

- Emma Stone, Cruella

- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story



Mejor actor en comedia o musical

- Leonardo Dicaprio, Don't Look Up

- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights



Mejor actriz secundaria

- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

- Ruth Negga, Passing



Mejor actor secundario

- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

- Jamie Dornan, Belfast

- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

- Troy Kotsur, CODA

- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Mejor Guion

- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos



Mejor banda sonora

- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

- Germaine Franco, Encanto

- Johnny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

- Hans Zimmer, Dune



Mejor canción original

- "Be Alive", King Richard

- "Dos Oruguitas", Encanto

- "Down to Joy", Belfast

- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)", Respect

- "No Time to Die", No Time to Die



Mejor serie de Drama

- Lupin

- The Morning Show

- Pose

- Squid Game

- Succession



Mejor serie comedia o musical

- The Great

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- Reservation Dogs

- Ted Lasso



Mejor serie limitada

- Dopesick

- Impeachment: American Crime Story

- Maid

- Mare of Easttown

- The Underground Railroad



Mejor actriz de drama

- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

- Mj Rodriguez, Pose



Mejor actor Drama

- Brian Cox, Succession

- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

- Billy Porter, Pose

- Jeremy Strong, Succession

- Omar Sy, Lupin



Mejor actor en comedia o musical

- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

- Nicholas Hoult, The Great

- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Mejor actriz en comedia o musical

- Hannah Einbeinder, Hacks

- Elle Fanning, The Great

- Issa Rae, Insecure

- Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish

- Jean Smart, Hacks



Mejor actriz en serie limitada

- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

- Margaret Qualley, Maid

- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Mejor actor en serie limitada

- Paul Bettany, WandaVision

- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

- Michael Keaton, Dopesick

- Ewan McGregor, Halston

- Tahar Raheem, The Serpent



Mejor actriz secundaria

- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

- Andie MacDowell, Maid

- Sarah Snook, Succession

- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Mejor actor secundario

- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

- Kieran Culkin, Succession

- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso