    Esta usuaria se viraliza tras encontrar el diario de una ama de casa de 1957

    Sus vídeos ya han superado el millón de reproducciones en TikTok

    18.03.2021 | 10:17
    Imagen ilustrativa de una mujer escribiendo en su diario.
    El pasado domingo, 18 de marzo, la 'tiktoker' @otherworlddesign dio con un hallazgo de lo más especial mientras rebuscaba entre los artículos de una tienda de segunda mano.

    Se trata del diario escrito por una mujer durante el año 1957. Tal y como pudo descubrir después su nueva propietaria, la autora de estas reflexiones cotidianas era una ama de casa llamada Nellie.

    @otherworlddesign

    Thrift store finds #thrifted #thriftshop #thrift #diary

    ? Patches - Dickie Lee


    Los vídeos en los que se muestran las páginas del libro se han hecho virales entre la comunidad virtual de TikTok.

    Así pues, los cibernautas, movidos por la curiosidad de conocer más sobre una desconocida de hace más de seis décadas no tardaron en pedir que se compartieran más entradas del diario.

    "Este diario debería tener su propio canal (en la cuenta). En serio. Muéstranos qué es lo que hacían cada día", comentó uno de ellos.

    @otherworlddesign

    Reply to @lindsayosterhoff I found out her name is Nellie! #thrifted #thriftshop #diary #1950s

    ? Heart & Soul - 1940s Music


    "¿Qué pasó el 24 de septiembre?", se preguntó otro de los usuarios enganchados a esta trama. "Hoy no tuve nada que hacer. Solo atrapar algunas moscas para el lagarto y poner unos parches", relataba Nellie sin demasiado entusiasmo. 

    @otherworlddesign

    Answer to @tammers11 Currently doing research and found some names that match on Ancestry! #thrifted #thriftshop #diary #1950s

    ? In A Sentimental Mood - 1940s Music

