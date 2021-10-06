Varios heridos en un tiroteo en una escuela de Texas

Varias personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo en la escuela secundaria Timberview de Arlington, en Texas (EEUU), según ha informado la Policía local, que habla de un tirador activo.



Un vídeo que circula por las redes sociales muestra el momento en el que un tirador irrumpe en un aula de la citada escuela.





?? #BREAKING : Active shooter at Timberview High School in Texas ?? #Arlington I #Texas Police had confirm that multiple people have been shot at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas currently the school is on lockdown This is still developing story pic.twitter.com/5OoK3l5hwf

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh