Liberan a las alumnas secuestradas en un colegio de Nigeria

Las estudiantes secuestradas la madrugada del pasado viernes en una escuela pública femenina del estado de Zamfara, en el noroeste de Nigeria, fueron liberadas hoy, según reveló el gobernador de la región, Bello Muhammad Matawalle.





Students abducted from their school in Jangebe arrived Gusau at 5am Tuesday morning on a bus, four days after they were taken hostage from their school



Addressing them in government house Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle said they should take their ordeal in good faith. pic.twitter.com/FUe59w2u0H