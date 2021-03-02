Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia

    Liberan a las alumnas secuestradas en un colegio de Nigeria

    317 alumnas de un colegio del noroeste de Nigeria fueron secuestradas la madrugada del pasado viernes por un grupo de hombres armados

    Imagen del instituto del que fueron secuestradas las menores
    Las estudiantes secuestradas la madrugada del pasado viernes en una escuela pública femenina del estado de Zamfara, en el noroeste de Nigeria, fueron liberadas hoy, según reveló el gobernador de la región, Bello Muhammad Matawalle.



    "Me alegra anunciar la liberación de las estudiantes secuestradas de la Escuela de Secundaria de Ciencias del Gobierno de la ciudad de Jangebe", aseguró el mandatario a través de la red social Twitter.

    Un grupo de hombres armados que un empleado del colegio cifró entonces en "cientos", en declaraciones anónimas a la Agencia de Noticias de Nigeria, irrumpieron en esta escuela sobre la una de la madrugada del pasado 26 de febrero y secuestraron a un total de 317 alumnas.

