    Ed Sheeran reaparece para anunciar que ha sido padre de una niña

    El cantante, de 29 años ha estado alejado de los escenarios durante este año

    01.09.2020 | 18:39
    Ed Sheeran ha anunciado en Instagram que es padre de una niña
    El músico británico Ed Sheeran y su esposa, Cherry Seaborn, anunciaron este martes el nacimiento de su primera hija, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

    El cantante, de 29 años y que ha estado alejado de los escenarios durante este año, detalló que su mujer dio a luz la semana pasada a una niña "bella y sana". "Estamos enamorados de ella", afirmó en la red social Instagram el autor del álbum "+" (2011), que aseguró que "tanto la madre como el bebé están estupendas" y que toda la familia se siente "en el séptimo cielo".



    PIED SHEERAN QUIERE PRIVACIDAD

    Aprovechó la ocasión para reclamar que se respete su privacidad en estos momentos familiares. "Mucho amor, nos vemos cuando sea el momento de regresar", señaló el artista británico.

    Esta era la primera publicación en Instagram de Sheeran desde diciembre, cuando anunció que se tomaba un descanso de sus actuaciones en directo para "viajar, escribir y leer". "Prometo volver con nueva música cuando sea el momento adecuado y haya vivido un poquito más, para poder tener algo sobre lo que escribir", agregó. 

