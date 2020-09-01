Ed Sheeran reaparece para anunciar que ha sido padre de una niña

El músico británico Ed Sheeran y su esposa, Cherry Seaborn, anunciaron este martes el nacimiento de su primera hija, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
El cantante, de 29 años y que ha estado alejado de los escenarios durante este año, detalló que su mujer dio a luz la semana pasada a una niña "bella y sana". "Estamos enamorados de ella", afirmó en la red social Instagram el autor del álbum "+" (2011), que aseguró que "tanto la madre como el bebé están estupendas" y que toda la familia se siente "en el séptimo cielo".
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x
