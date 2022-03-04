Muere a los 52 años la leyenda del críquet australiano Shane Warne

The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022
Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP ??— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022
The PCB is shocked and devasted to hear the news of Shane Warne's passing. Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UyGBLBOx7k— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2022
