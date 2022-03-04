Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia
    PLANES
    Citas ligadas a la mar y el encinar en Urdaibai  | Cocina 'made in Athletic'  | Brasa y alubias con el encanto de un baserri

    Muere a los 52 años la leyenda del críquet australiano Shane Warne

    El jugador ha sido encontrado inconsciente en su villa en Tailandia después de sufrir un supuesto ataque al corazón

    04.03.2022 | 17:02
    Shane Warne
    Shane Warne
    Shane Warne, leyenda del críquet de Australia y uno de los mejores jugadores de todos los tiempos, ha muerto este viernes en Tailandia a los 52 años de un supuesto ataque al corazón, según ha informado su oficina de representación. "Shane fue encontrado inconsciente en su villa y, a pesar de los mejores esfuerzos del personal médico, no pudo ser revivido", señala el comunicado del agente de Warne citado por Fox Sports. 
     
    Según el canal deportivo, el exjugador y comentarista se encontraba en la isla Samui, en el sur de Tailandia, cuando falleció. "La familia solicita privacidad en este momento y proporcionará más detalles a su debido tiempo", añade el breve comunicado. La carrera del jugador, cuyo fallecimiento ha conmocionado a sus seguidores y compañeros que le han dedicado mensajes de despedida a través de las redes sociales, se desarrolló de 1992 a 2007.







    Más información

    noticias de deia
    Otras webs de Grupo Noticias
    © Deia - Noticias de Bizkaia | © Editorial Iparraguirre, S.A.Camino de Capuchinos, 6, 5ºC BilbaoTel 944 599 100
    Aviso legal | Condiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad