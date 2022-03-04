Muere a los 52 años la leyenda del críquet australiano Shane Warne

Shane Warne, leyenda del críquet de Australia y uno de los mejores jugadores de todos los tiempos, ha muerto este viernes en Tailandia a los 52 años de un supuesto ataque al corazón, según ha informado su oficina de representación. "Shane fue encontrado inconsciente en su villa y, a pesar de los mejores esfuerzos del personal médico, no pudo ser revivido", señala el comunicado del agente de Warne citado por Fox Sports.

The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP ?? — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022

The PCB is shocked and devasted to hear the news of Shane Warne's passing. Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UyGBLBOx7k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2022

Según el canal deportivo, el exjugador y comentarista, cuando falleció. "La familia solicita privacidad en este momento y proporcionará más detalles a su debido tiempo", añade el breve comunicado. La carrera del jugador, cuyo fallecimiento ha conmocionado a sus seguidores y compañeros que le han dedicado mensajes de despedida a través de las redes sociales, se desarrolló de 1992 a 2007.