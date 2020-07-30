Muere el rapero Malik Abdul Basit, cofundador de 'The Roots'

El rapero estadounidense Malik Abdul Basit, miembro fundador de The Roots, ha fallecido este miércoles 29 de julio a la edad de 47 años, según ha informado el propio grupo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, sin desvelar las causas de la muerte.
"Con pesar en nuestros corazones y ojos llorosos, lamentablemente le informamos sobre el fallecimiento de nuestro querido hermano y miembro de Roots, Malik Abdul Basit", apuntan.
It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.
