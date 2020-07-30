Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Muere el rapero Malik Abdul Basit, cofundador de 'The Roots'

    La banda ha comunicado el fallecimiento del rapero a los 47 años

    30.07.2020 | 17:39

    El rapero estadounidense Malik Abdul Basit, miembro fundador de The Roots, ha fallecido este miércoles 29 de julio a la edad de 47 años, según ha informado el propio grupo a través de su cuenta de Instagram, sin desvelar las causas de la muerte.

    "Con pesar en nuestros corazones y ojos llorosos, lamentablemente le informamos sobre el fallecimiento de nuestro querido hermano y miembro de Roots, Malik Abdul Basit", apuntan.



    Asimismo, piden que sea recordado por su devoción al Islam, su fraternidad amorosa y su innovación como uno de los rapareos más talentosos de todos los tiempos. La banda pide respeto durante el duelo por una pérdida tan grande.

    'The Roots', considerados como una de los mejores de hip-hop del mundo, empezaron a sonar en 1987 y son la banda oficial de 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon', en Estados Unidos. El pasado año tocaron en Las Noches del Botánico de Madrid.

    Malik B fue rapero de 'The Roots' durante su etapa de los noventa, llegando a grabar los discos 'Organix' (93), 'Do You Want More?!!!??!' (95), 'Illadelph Halflife' (96) y el exitoso 'Things Fall Apart' (99), según informa 'Mondo Sonoro'. Empezó a grabar el siguiente álbum, 'Phrenology', pero se le despidió del grupo durante el proceso. Continuó colaborando con la banda en discos como 'Game Theory' (06) y 'Rising Down' (08), aunque como artistas invitado. Su último trabajo destacado fue hace cinco años, en un disco conjunto junto a Mr. Green.
