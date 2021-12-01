Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia

    Los herederos de Gucci declaran la guerra a Ridley Scott

    Los familiares del fundador de Gucci están molestos por el retrato que el director británico ha hecho de sus parientes

    01.12.2021 | 13:54
    Los herederos de Gucci declaran la guerra a Ridley Scott
    Los herederos de Gucci declaran la guerra a Ridley Scott

    El drama está servido en Hollywood. La buena acogida que la película 'House of Gucci' está sembrando en las salas de cine es totalmente opuesta a la opinión que los familiares de los personajes tienen sobre el film.



    La película protagonizada por Lady Gaga, Adam Driver y Al Pacino entre otras estrellas narra la historia de Patrizia Reggiani, quien fue condenada en la década de los 90 por ordenar el asesinato de su exmarido, Maurizio Gucci.

    Según los herederos de Gucci, la película presenta a "una mujer condenada por ordenar el asesinato de Maurizio Gucci como a una víctima" y a sus familiares como "hooligans, ignorantes e insensibles al mundo que les rodea".



    En el comunicado publicado por la familia declaran que: "La familia Gucci se reserva el derecho de tomar cualquier iniciativa para proteger su nombre e imagen, así como la de sus familiares".

    Esta no es la primera vez que un miembro de la familia expresa su mala opinión sobre el largometraje. Hace unos meses, Patrizia Gucci, hija del fundador de la casa de moda, criticaba duramente a Ridley Scott a quien acusaba de "robar la identidad de una familia para obtener un beneficio que aumente los ingresos del sistema de Hollywood".

    Actualmente, la familia no está vinculada a la firma de lujo que ahora es propiedad del grupo francés Kering fundado por François Pinault, suegro de Salma Hayek, una de las actrices que aparecen en la película.






    Más información

    noticias de deia
    Otras webs de Grupo Noticias
    © Deia - Noticias de Bizkaia | © Editorial Iparraguirre, S.A.Camino de Capuchinos, 6, 5ºC BilbaoTel 944 599 100
    Aviso legal | Condiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad