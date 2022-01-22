Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Mujeres y tremendamente valientes

    Afganistán sigue siendo gobernado por los talibanes que recortan los pocos derechos que le quedan a la ciudadanía y son especialmente beligerantes contra las mujeres

    22.01.2022 | 08:29
    Afganistán sigue siendo gobernado por los talibanes que recortan los pocos derechos que le quedan a la ciudadanía y son especialmente beligerantes contra las mujeres a las que, directamente, quieren anular por medio de una especie de goteo de limitaciones. En sí misma, esa es una forma de tortura. Aún así, solas, aisladas y en riesgo, las mujeres se revelan, como hemos visto esta semana en la cuenta en Twitter del periodista Hizbullah Khan, que también se la juega por trabajar en el país y mostrarnos lo que sucede. Si no fuera por los millones de gilipollas que la ocupan, realmente esta red podría ser muy útil.


    Albert Luque, el cuñado

    El Athletic de Bilbao puede dar un disgusto enorme a Albert Luque, a la RFEF y a los jeques árabes, eliminando a Barcelona y Real Madrid. El exjugador esta semana ha dejado entrever que el resto de clubes son extras invitados a la película que han escrito para mayor gloria y enriquecimiento de Real Madrid y Barcelona, ha despreciado a las aficiones de Athletic y Atlético, y especialmente a todas las aficionadas a este deporte y justificó el blanqueo a Arabia Saudí. Todo esto en solo dos respuestas a EFE que Javier Gallego destacó en su programa y Twitter. Una película que once leones y 45.000 aficionadas y aficionados le podemos chafar.


    Rey, campechano y mago

    Juan Carlos I, además de campechano, es muy buen mago, lo que pasa es que no nos habíamos enterado hasta ahora. Primero, usaría algún tipo de conjuro o hechicería para lograr que las instituciones españolas adquiriesen para él con un Rolls-Royce descapotable de más de medio millón de euros y, después, en un hábil juego de manos, logró vendérselo por más de 200.000 a un amigo suyo, Juan Miguel Villar-Mir, haciendo desaparecer el dinero, en un último destello de su prestidigitación. Porque, según leemos en Vozpópuli, nadie sabe ni cómo ese bien de la Casa Real pudo ser puesto a nombre de alguien ni dónde está la pasta.

    Valiente pero irresponsable

    Poco a poco vamos conociendo la hoja de ruta que ha diseñado el equipo de Pablo Casado para llegar con fuerza a las elecciones generales que busca con ahínco: "Arrollar en Castilla y León, Andalucía y Murcia como antesala al 'asalto' a la Moncloa" (República.com). So n cuatro procesos electorales, por lo menos, los que quiere activar con el coronavirus y sus consecuencias económicas golpeando. Más que valiente, su plan es osado y, sobre todo, irresponsable. Pero como ya he escrito en la columna: lo sorprendente es que la demoscopia lo avala y que hayamos normalizado que todo esto lo hará con Vox o no será posible.

    También hay que serlo para cerrar

    Ciudadanos no hizo nada para aprovechar su momento. De hecho, parece que sus líderes se empeñaron en despreciar el viento de cola que tuvieron, como si nunca fuera a terminarse. Ahora, de aquel instante de grandeza en el que Rivera r echazó ser vicepresidente de Sánchez solo queda un recuerdo lejano y borroso. Por no quedar, no quedan ni sobras en la mesa y, directamente, tienen que vender el mobiliario: "Ciudadanos cerrará en 2022 la mayoría de sus sedes locales y provinciales para recortar gastos", leemos en El Independiente. Una situación triste en cualquier caso pero que pocas veces es tan merecida por cómo gestionaron su éxito.

