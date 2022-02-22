Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    El cantante Mark Lanegan muere a los 57 años

    El que fuera vocalista de 'Screaming Trees' ha fallecido en su casa de Irlanda por razones desconocidas

    22.02.2022 | 23:19
    Mark Lanegan.
    El cantante y compositor Mark Lanegan ha muerto a los 57 años en su domicilio de Killarney, Inglaterra. Así lo ha anunciado el representante de la familia en un escueto comunicado publicado en la cuenta de Twitter del que fuera líder de la banda 'Screaming Trees'.



    "Nuestro querido amigo Mark Lanegan falleció esta mañana en su casa", reza el mensaje, sin dar más información de las razones del fallecimiento del cantante.

    El que fuera vocalista de 'Screaming Trees' hasta su disolución pasó más de veinte años abordando diferentes caminos como solista. Durante la presentación de uno de sus últimos discos , 'Somebody's Knocking' (2019), Lanegan recaló en varias ciudades españolas como Elche, Valencia, Murcia o Barcelona.

    El artista ha formado parte de canciones y discos de 'Queens of the Stone Age' como Songs For The Deaf (2002), así como de colaboraciones constantes que generaron rumores de su presencia oficial como un intengrante más del grupo de Josh Homme. Hawk (2010) fue el disco que grabó junto a Isobel Campbell (Belle & Sebastian), muy diferente a otros proyectos junto a Greg Dulli (Afghan Whigs) en The Twilight Singers, o su aplaudido álbum solista Bubblegum (2004).

