El cantante Mark Lanegan muere a los 57 años

El cantante y compositor Mark Lanegan ha muerto a los 57 años en su domicilio de Killarney, Inglaterra. Así lo ha anunciado el representante de la familia en un escueto comunicado publicado en la cuenta de Twitter del que fuera líder de la banda 'Screaming Trees'.





Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy