El estilo de... Cate Blanchett

#Repost @femalequotient — — — — — — #CateBlanchett knows to look back at history to ensure we stop making the same mistakes. As #Einstein said, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." #cateblanchett #actress #film #movie #cinema
Thank you @fenglph ?? for have sharing this beautiful video about @theacademy 2014 look : @emporioarmani dress and @chopard jewelry styled by @elizabethstewart1 makeup by @jeaninelobell and hair by @robertvetica ?? for the #bluejasmine movie realized by #woodyallen in 2014 ???? #cateblanchett #actress #film #movie #cinema
#Repost @variety Cate Blanchett's not wasting time in quarantine. The actor is booking roles left and right. After joining Eli Roth's upcoming #Borderlands adaptation last week, the actor has locked down roles in Adam McKay's apocalyptic sci-fi and James Gray's follow up to #AdAstra. At the link in bio, read all about how one of the films is connected to Trump (hint: it's not McKay's). (??: Art Streiber) #cateblanchett #actress #film #movie #cinema
