Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia
    EN DIRECTO
    Última hora del coronavirus y el estado de alarma

    El estilo de... Cate Blanchett

    A sus 51 años, la australiana es una de las actrices de cine y teatro más respetadas y admiradas, y su estilo a la hora de vestir la ha convertido en un icono de moda.

    04.06.2020 | 16:17
    Blanchett a su llegada a la ceremonia a los Globos de Oro 2020.
    Blanchett a su llegada a la ceremonia a los Globos de Oro 2020.

    ¿Quién es ella?


    A sus 51 años, Cate Blanchett es una de las actrices de cine y teatro más respetadas y admiradas. Nacida en Melbourne, esta australiana es una de las pocas actrices que ha ganado los cuatro grandes premios del cine (en varias ocasiones): dos Óscar, tres Globos de Oro, tres BAFTA y tres premios del Sindicato de Actores. Su carrera empezó en los teatros de su Australia natal, y si al final de los 90 le llegó el reconocimiento internacional gracias a su interpretación de Isabel I en Elizabeth, a principios de los 2000 tuvo el espaldarazo definitivo con la trilogía de El Señor de los Anillos. A partir de 2004 se consolidó su carrera y llegaron los premios y galardones. Entre sus películas hay que destacar grandes papeles en El aviador, Blue Jasmine y Carol. 

    Vida personal


    Está casada con el guionista y dramaturgo Andrew Upton, con quien contrajo matrimonio en 1997. Con él ha tenido tres hijos biológicos y han adoptado a una niña. La familia ha vivido en Reino Unido, Australia y Estados Unidos.  

    ¿Por qué hablan de ella?


    Porque se ha convertido en un verdadero fashion icon que perdura a través de los años. Si bien siempre ha sido conocida por su estilo impecable y sus actuaciones magníficas, en sus últimas apariciones se ha superado –si eso es posible, claro–.

    ¿Cómo es su estilo?


    Hay adjetivos que describen de manera precisa el estilo de esta mujer: personalidad, sobriedad y naturalidad. Menos es más: esa es la premisa ineludible de Cate Blanchett y la que le ha llevado a convertirse en un icono de la elegancia. Actualmente poco queda de aquella Cate que elegía sencillos y discretos vestidos para los grandes eventos, intentando no llamar demasiado la atención. A estas alturas de su carrera se ha hecho una habitual de looks arriesgados y, por increíble que parezca, siempre acierta. Tal vez sea gracias al aplomo y a la seguridad con que defiende cada uno de los atuendos, por complicados que puedan resultar vistos desde fuera.



    Sus diseñadores de cabecera


    La actriz se ha declarado en multitud de ocasiones fan del difunto  Karl Lagerfeld y de Giorgio Armani, y cuenta sus razones para ello: "Tienen un estilo simple pero poderoso, por eso son mis preferidos". Además, actualmente, y ya desde hace años, es la cara del perfume Si, de Armani, casi inspirado en ella.

    ¿Su mejor look?


    En 2014 la actriz ganó el Oscar por su actuación en Blue Jasmine. Para aquella noche escogió, cómo no, un vestido firmado por Armani (en la imagen) que ya ha pasado a la historia de los premios y de la moda. Se trataba de un vestido de tul en tono nude cubierto de paillettes y cristales de Swarovski, de Armani Privé, valorado en aproximadamente 72.000 euros.



    Su toque personal


    Su toque lo consigue con pequeñas dosis de estilo masculino que aportan magia al conjunto total. Además, sabe acertar también a la hora de la peluquería. Suele elegir recogidos clásicos, al medio, con pocos artilugios y que den luz al rostro, para no restar protagonismo a otros accesorios o a los propios vestidos que luce.



    ¿Y para el día?


    Apuesta por pantalones funcionales y cómodos, combinados con camisas, o por prendas como monos en tonos navy, bombers en verde oliva, bolsos bandolera o grandes pañuelos.

    Su prenda fetiche


    Ella sabe que el LBD (Little Black Dress) no puede faltar nunca en su armario, y lo demuestra en muchas de sus apariciones públicas.

    Más información

    Lo último Lo más leído
    noticias de deia
    © Deia - Noticias de Bizkaia | © Editorial Iparraguirre, S.A.Camino de Capuchinos, 6, 5ºC BilbaoTel 944 599 100
    Aviso legal | Condiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad