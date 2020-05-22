Un centro comercial instala un ascensor con pedales para evitar contagios

filipinas – Los botones del ascensor son un foco de contagio donde se acumulan gérmenes que favorecen la propagación del covid-19, tal y como han demostrado varios estudios epidemiológicos.





LOOK: Customers at a mall in Bangkok will only use their foot to control the machine/lift outside and inside. Everyone welcomed the new hands-free enhancement as a smart move to stay healthy.#COVID19 #NewNormal

?? Seacon Square Mall@ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/qfSRZ1XeuY