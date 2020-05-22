Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Un centro comercial instala un ascensor con pedales para evitar contagios

    22.05.2020 | 00:08
    filipinas – Los botones del ascensor son un foco de contagio donde se acumulan gérmenes que favorecen la propagación del covid-19, tal y como han demostrado varios estudios epidemiológicos.




    Como medida de prevención, el centro comercial Seacon Square de Bangkok (Tailandia) ha instalado en uno de sus elevadores unos pedales que permiten elegir el número del piso deseado y evitar así el contacto entre la mano y los botones. "Inicialmente hemos instalado el prototipo con pedales en un ascensor; aunque más adelante los instalaremos en otros 15, así los compradores tendrán seguridad de no infectarse" comentó Prote Sosothikul, uno de los administradores de la superficie comercial. El ascensor tiene capacidad para seis personas y en el suelo se han colocado una serie de pegatinas que ayudan a los clientes a colocarse adecuadamente para mantener las medidas de distanciamiento social dentro del ascensor.

