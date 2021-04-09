Muerte de Felipe de Edimburgo: Líderes políticos y monarquías de todo el mundo muestran sus condolencias

El primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, lamentó este viernes la muerte a los 99 años del duque de Edimburgo, quien "inspiró" y se ganó el "afecto" de varias generaciones de británicos.
Por su parte, el líder de la oposición, el laborista Keir Starmer ha subrayado que con la muerte del duque de Edimburgo, el Reino Unido ha perdido a un "extraordinario servidor público". "El príncipe Felipe dedicó su vida a nuestro país, desde una distinguida carrera en la Royal Navy (Marina) durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial hasta las décadas de servicio como duque de Edimburgo", dijo Starmer en un comunicado divulgado tras conocerse la muerte del marido de la reina Isabel II.
Por su parte, la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, manifestó en un tuit su "tristeza" y expresó sus "profundas condolencias" a la reina Isabel II y a la familia real británica.
I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021
I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021
I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day.
Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.
I want to express sincere condolences to all British people on the sad passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and solidarity are with you on a very sad day for the United Kingdom.— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 9, 2021
It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021
Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. ?Philippe and Mathilde pic.twitter.com/Y7WKzNX6bK— Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) April 9, 2021
|Lo último