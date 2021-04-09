Muerte de Felipe de Edimburgo: Líderes políticos y monarquías de todo el mundo muestran sus condolencias

El primer ministro del Reino Unido, Boris Johnson, lamentó este viernes la muerte a los 99 años del duque de Edimburgo, quien "inspiró" y se ganó el "afecto" de varias generaciones de británicos.



Por su parte, el líder de la oposición, el laborista Keir Starmer ha subrayado que con la muerte del duque de Edimburgo, el Reino Unido ha perdido a un "extraordinario servidor público". "El príncipe Felipe dedicó su vida a nuestro país, desde una distinguida carrera en la Royal Navy (Marina) durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial hasta las décadas de servicio como duque de Edimburgo", dijo Starmer en un comunicado divulgado tras conocerse la muerte del marido de la reina Isabel II.



Por su parte, la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, manifestó en un tuit su "tristeza" y expresó sus "profundas condolencias" a la reina Isabel II y a la familia real británica.





I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Von der Leyen transmite sus condolencias

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.



I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021

El Gobierno irlandés, "entristecido"

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

I want to express sincere condolences to all British people on the sad passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and solidarity are with you on a very sad day for the United Kingdom. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 9, 2021

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. ?Philippe and Mathilde pic.twitter.com/Y7WKzNX6bK — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) April 9, 2021

Los reyes españoles se suman a las condolencias

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea,, extendió este viernes sus condolencias a la reina Isabel II, la familia real británica y el pueblo del Reino Unido por el fallecimiento del duque de Edimburgo."Me ha entristecido conocer el fallecimiento de su Alteza Real el príncipe Felipe. Me gustaría extender mi sincera simpatía a Su Majestad la Reina, la Familia Real y el pueblo británico en este triste día", escribió Von der Leyen en Twitter.El Gobierno irlandés se mostró "por el fallecimiento del duque. "Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están en estos momentos con la reina Isabel y con el pueblo del Reino Unido", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter el jefe del Ejecutivo de Dublín, Micheál Martin.El ministro irlandés de Asuntos Exteriores,, también expresó sus "sinceras condolencias" a todo el "pueblo británico" por elde "Su Alteza Real"."Nuestros pensamientos y solidaridad están con vosotros en este triste día para el Reino Unido", agregó el jefe de la diplomacia irlandesa.En Nueva Zelanda, las banderas ondearán a media asta, ha anunciado la primera ministra,, que ha querido reconocer al duque de Edimburgo como inspiración de jóvenes gracias a los programas que impulsó y llevan su nombre.Desde Canadá, el primer ministro,, ha expresado su "profunda tristeza" por el fallecimiento de "un hombre de grandes propósitos y convicciones". "Será recordado como un oficial naval condecorado, un dedicado filántropo y una constante en la vida de la reina Isabel II", ha destacado.Por su parte, el primer ministro indio,, ha destacado la "distinguida carrera" del marido de Isabel II en el Ejército y su liderazgo en "muchas iniciativas de servicios comunitarios", en un 'tuit' con el que también ha trasladado su pésame a la familia real británica.El presidente de Alemania,, considera que el príncipe Felipe fue "una personalidad ganadora que realizó una contribución importante para la reconciliación" en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, guerra en la que él mismo participó en las filas del Ejército británico. También ha recordado su "agudo humor".Entre las casas reales que han querido trasladar su pésame están varias europeas, como la noruega, la sueca o la belga. Todas ellas le han querido recordar como une incluso la casa real de Suecia ha ordenado que la bandera de palacio ondee a media asta como gesto de luto.El Kremlin ha confirmado que el presidente de Rusia,, ha enviado un mensaje de pésame a Isabel II, mientras que para el jefe del Gobierno israelí,, "el príncipe Felipe fue un consumado servidor público y se le echará mucho de menos en Israel y en todo el mundo".En América Latina, los mensajes se han sucedido en la misma línea; entre ellos del presidente de Colombia,que ha expresado su "total solidaridad" con Reino Unido. Por parte de Cuba ha hablado el ministro de Exteriores, Bruno Rodríguez, para trasladar las "muy sentidas condolencias" de la isla a la familia real, al pueblo y al Gobierno británicos.El jefe de la diplomacia de Venezuela,, ha hablado en su nombre y en el del presidente, Nicolás Maduro, para expresar sus "más sentidas condolencias" por el fallecimiento. "Paz a su alma", ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.Los reyes españoles han enviado un telegrama de condolencias en su nombre y el del Gobierno español a la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra. En su mensaje, Felipe VI y Sofía se dirigen a la "querida tía Lilibet", apelativo cariñoso con el que la familia real británica llama a la monarca, y le traslada su "profunda tristeza" por la muerte de "nuestro querido tío Philip"."En estos momentos dolorosos, queremos trasladaros nuestras más sentidas condolencias en nombre del Gobierno y del pueblo español, así como también toda nuestra cercanía y apoyo", han señalado.