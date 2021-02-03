Todas las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2021

'Mank', con seis candidaturas, y 'El Juicio a los 7 de Chicago', con cinco menciones, lideran las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro en el apartado de cine. En las categorías de televisión, las favoritas son "The Crown", "Schitt's Creek" y "Ozark". A continuación puedes consultar todo el listado de nominados.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen - 'El juicio de los 7 de Chicago'
- Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- Jared Leto - 'Pequeños detalles'
- Bill Murray -'On the Rocks'
- Leslie Odom, Jr. - 'Una noche en Miami...'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Glenn Close - 'Hillbilly Elegy'
- Olivia Colman - 'El padre'
- Jodie Foster - 'The Mauritanian'
- Amanda Seyfried - 'Mank'
- Helena Zengel - 'News of the World'
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- 'Another Round'
- 'La Llorona'
- 'The Life Ahead'
- 'Minari'
- 'Two of Us'
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- 'Los Croods: Una nueva era'
- 'Onward'
- 'Más allá de la luna'
- 'Soul'
- 'Wolfwalkers'
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- 'Cielo de medianoche'
- 'Tenet'
- 'News of the World'
- 'Mank'
- 'Soul'
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- 'Fight for You' - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
- 'Hear my Voice' - 'El juicio de los 7 de Chicago'
- 'Io Si (Seen)' - 'The Life Ahead'
- 'Speak Now' - 'Una noche en Miami...'
- 'Tigress & Tweed' - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
MEJOR GUION
- Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'
- Jack Fincher - 'Mank'
- Aaron Sorkin - 'El juicio de los 7 de Chicago'
- Florian Zeller y Christopher Hampton - 'El padre'
- Chloé Zhao - 'Nomadland'
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL
- Maria Bakalova - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
- Michelle Pfeiffer - 'French Exit'
- Anya Taylor-Joy - 'Emma'
- Kate Hudson - 'Music'
- Rosamund Pike - 'I Care a Lot'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Riz Ahmed - 'Sound of Metal'
- Chadwick Boseman - La madre del blues
- Anthony Hopkins - 'El Padre'
- Gary Oldman - 'Mank'
- Tahar Rahim - 'The Mauritarian'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA CÓMICA O MUSICAL
- Sacha Baron Cohen - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
- James Corden - 'The Prom'
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Hamilton'
- Dev Patel - 'La increíble historia de David Copperfield'
- Andy Samberg - 'Palm Springs'
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Viola Davis . 'La madre del blues'
- Andra Day - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'
- Vanessa Kirby - 'Fragmentos de una mujer'
- Frances McDormand - 'Nomadland'
- Carey Mulligan - 'Promising Young Woman'
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'
- David FIncher - 'Mank'
- Regina King - 'Una noche en Miami...'
- Aaron Sorkin - 'Mank'
- Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland'
MEJOR PELÍCULA - COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
- 'Hamilton'
- 'Palm Springs'
- 'Music'
- 'The Prom'
MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA
- 'El Padre'
- 'Mank'
- 'Nomandland'
- 'Promising Young Woman'
- 'El juicio de los 7 de Chicago'
LAS NOMINACIONES DE TV
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- 'The Crown'
- 'Lovecraft Country'
- 'The Mandalorian'
- 'Ozark'
- 'Ratched'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman - 'Ozark'
- Josh O'Connor - 'The Crown'
- Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'
- Matthew Rhys - 'Perry Mason'
- Al Pacino - 'Hunters'
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Emma Corrin - 'The Crown'
- Olivia Colman - 'The Crown'
- Jodie Comer - 'Killing Eve'
- Laura Linney - 'Ozark'
- Sarah Paulson - 'Ratched'
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
- 'Emily in Paris'
- 'The Flight Attendant'
- 'The Great'
- 'Schitt's Creek'
- 'Ted Lasso'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL
- Don Cheadle - 'Black Monday'
- Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great'
- Eugene Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'
- Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'
- Ramy Youssef - 'Ramy'
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL
- Lily Collins - 'Emily in Paris'
- Kaley Cuoco - 'The Flight Attendant'
- Elle Fanning - 'The Great'
- Jane Levy - 'La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey'
- Catherine O'Hara - 'Schitt's Creek'
MEJOR MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- 'Normal People'
- 'Gambito de dama'
- 'Small Axe'
- 'The Undoing'
- 'Unorthodox'
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Bryan Cranson - 'Your Honor'
- Jeff Daniels - 'The Comedy Rule'
- Hugh Grant - 'The Undoing'
- Ethan Hawke - 'El pajaro carpintero'
- Mark Ruffalo - 'I Know This Much is True'
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Cate Blanchett por 'Mrs. America'
- Daisy Edgar-Jones por 'Normal People'
- Shira Haas - 'Unorthodox'
- Nicole Kidman - 'The Undoing'
- Anya Taylor-Joy - 'Gambito de dama'
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV
- John Boyega - 'Small Axe'
- Brendan Gleeson - 'The Comedy Rule'
- Daniel Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'
- Jim Parsons - 'Hollywood'
- Donald Sutherland -'The Undoing'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE TV
Gillian Anderson - 'The Crown'
Helena Bonham Carter - 'The Crown'
Julia Garner - 'Ozark'
Annie Murphy - 'Schitt's Creek'
Cynthia Nixon - 'Ratched'