    Un ovni aparecido en Florida resulta ser un misil balístico de la Armada estadounidense

    El proyectil había sido lanzado desde un submarino como parte de una prueba

    10.02.2021 | 10:59
    Foto ilustrativa de un ovni en el cielo.
    Un extraño objeto en el cielo captó la atención de los residentes de Florida, Estados Unidos, quienes empezaron a preguntarse si dicha "bola luminosa" podía ser un ovni.

    Las reacciones en redes sociales no se hicieron esperar, y los usuarios compartieron imágenes y vídeos de este insólito avistamiento. "¿Alguien más ve esto?", preguntaba este tuitero mientras difundía una grabación del fenómeno.



    Así pues, otras personas aseguraron en las redes haber visto al supuesto ovni en otras áreas del estado, como Fort Lauderdale o el este de West Palm Beach.

    No obstante, esta teoría quedó desmontada, ya que el ovni resultó ser en realidad un misil balístico Trident-II de la Armada de Estados Unidos.

    El proyectil en cuestión tiene un alcance de más de 11.000 kilómetros y cuenta además con cabezas nucleares.

    Según informó el meteorólogo de la CBS, Zach Covey, el misil había sido arrojado desde un submarino en las Islas Turcas y Caicos como parte de una prueba.


