Un ovni aparecido en Florida resulta ser un misil balístico de la Armada estadounidense

Un extraño objeto en el cielo captó la atención de los residentes de Florida, Estados Unidos, quienes empezaron a preguntarse si dicha "bola luminosa" podía ser un ovni.
Las reacciones en redes sociales no se hicieron esperar, y los usuarios compartieron imágenes y vídeos de este insólito avistamiento. "¿Alguien más ve esto?", preguntaba este tuitero mientras difundía una grabación del fenómeno.
February 10, 2021
More spectacular photos of the #TRIDENT-II #SLBM Missile Test this evening, this time from the Turks and Caicos.— Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) February 10, 2021
@CBS12
