Evacúan a unas 200 personas de una piscina olímpica de Londres

Unas 200 personas han sido evacuadas y algunas atendidas por dificultades respiratorias tras producirse una fuga de gas de cloro en el London Aquatics Centre, donde se ubican las piscinas olímpicas de Londres, según han informado este miércoles los servicios de emergencia.





I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.



A number of people are being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated. https://t.co/uyf5f8aCS9