    Evacúan a unas 200 personas de una piscina olímpica de Londres

    Al parecer, se ha producido un escape de gas de cloro que ha obligado a la atención de personas por dificultades respiratorias

    23.03.2022 | 18:18
    Servicios de emergencia se cerca del Centro Acuático del Parque Olímpico Queen Elizabeth.
    Unas 200 personas han sido evacuadas y algunas atendidas por dificultades respiratorias tras producirse una fuga de gas de cloro en el London Aquatics Centre, donde se ubican las piscinas olímpicas de Londres, según han informado este miércoles los servicios de emergencia.

    Centro Acuático del Parque Olímpico Queen Elizabeth. DPA


    El alcalde de Londres, Sadiq Khan, ha pedido a los ciudadanos que eviten acercarse al parque olímpico Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, en el este de la ciudad, hasta que se resuelva la situación y se levante el cordón policial.



    El servicio de bomberos, que está ventilando las instalaciones, ha precisado que el escape se produjo a raíz de una reacción química que provocó que se liberara una "gran cantidad de cloro gaseoso".

    La piscina es operada por Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), que indica que la fuga ocurrió cuando "la empresa que gestiona las instalaciones recibió una partida de productos químicos para piscinas".



    El centro acuático fue una de las principales sedes de los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres en 2012 y se abrió al público en 2014.

