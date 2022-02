Las personas que se han recuperado de la covid-19 tienen mayor riesgo de sufrir trastornos mentales

Las personas que se han recuperado de la covid-19 tienen una probabilidad significativamente mayor (60%) de sufrir problemas de salud mental, como ansiedad o depresión, indica un estudio que publica hoy British Medical Journal.



New research finds that covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, substance use, and sleep disorders, up to one year after initial infection https://t.co/DNPUeBmBGJ