    Un tiroteo en un instituto de EEUU deja un estudiante fallecido y dos heridos

    En lo que va de año ya se han producido en Estados Unidos cerca de ochenta tiroteos

    08.03.2022 | 09:59
    El suceso ha ocurrido en un instituto de secundaria de Estados Unidos.
    Un estudiante murió este lunes y otros dos resultaron heridos por disparos en el exterior de un instituto de secundaria en las afueras de Des Moines, capital de Iowa (EE.UU.), indicaron fuentes policiales citadas por medios locales.

    La Policía de Des Moines indicó en su cuenta de Twitter que hubo varias víctimas en un tiroteo fuera del centro educativo East High School.



    El portavoz del Departamento de Bomberos local, Ahman Douglass, señaló, según la cadena CNN, que las víctimas son dos chicos y una chica, sin especificar el género de la persona que murió.

    De acuerdo con los medios, los disparos podrían haber procedido de un vehículo que pasaba por la zona donde se halla esa escuela de secundaria.

    El sargento de la Policía Paul Parizek señaló, citado por medios, que los agentes recibieron llamadas de emergencia sobre las 14.48 hora local (20.48 GMT) y que han detenido a varios sospechosos, aunque por el momento no se han presentado cargos contra nadie.

    Según el recuento de la organización Gun Violence Archive, que sigue la violencia con armas de fuego en EE.UU., en lo que va de año se han registrado ochenta tiroteos con al menos cuatro muertos o heridos en el país.

    Desde el inicio de 2022, un total de 7.645 personas han perdido la vida en EE.UU. por violencia con ese tipo de armamento, lo que incluye tanto tiroteos, como asesinatos, suicidios o muertes accidentales, entre otros.

