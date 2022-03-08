Un tiroteo en un instituto de EEUU deja un estudiante fallecido y dos heridos

Un estudiante murió este lunes y otros dos resultaron heridos por disparos en el exterior de un instituto de secundaria en las afueras de Des Moines, capital de Iowa (EE.UU.), indicaron fuentes policiales citadas por medios locales.



La Policía de Des Moines indicó en su cuenta de Twitter que hubo varias víctimas en un tiroteo fuera del centro educativo East High School.





DMPD detectives continue to investigate this shooting incident.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and their friends.



Thank you to the @iowastatepatrol, @ATFKansasCity, @FBI, & the @DMschools Dept of Public Safety for their assistance.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/psL8yu8pVt