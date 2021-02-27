Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    El Sea Watch 3 ya lleva a 147 personas a bordo después del segundo rescate

    Es la segunda intervención de esta ONG en dos días, con otras 102 personas rescatadas

    27.02.2021 | 13:37
    Imagen de archivo. Inmigrantes a bordo del buque Sea Watch 3 cerca de la costa de Libia, diciembre 2018.
    Un barco de la ONG alemana Sea Watch rescató este sábado a 102 personas que viajaban en un bote neumático en condiciones peligrosas en el Mediterráneo Central, con lo que son ya 147 los migrantes que lleva a bordo, informó la organización en sus redes sociales.

    "Segunda intervención en dos días: otras 102 personas rescatadas. Estaban a bordo de un bote inflable con un tubular semi-desinflado avistado esta mañana por #SeaWatch3", escribió la ONG en su cuenta de Twitter.



    Sea Watch explicó que "muchos tienen quemaduras por combustible y están recibiendo atención médica. Ahora tenemos 147 náufragos a bordo".

    Este viernes, el barco de la ONG alemana Sea Watch había rescatado a 45 inmigrantes, entre los que viajaban 1 5 menores (13 de ellos no acompañados) y 5 mujeres.

    La ONG alemana recibió el aviso de la organización Alarm Phone, que alertó también a las autoridades competentes.

