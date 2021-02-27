El Sea Watch 3 ya lleva a 147 personas a bordo después del segundo rescate

Un barco de la ONG alemana Sea Watch rescató este sábado a 102 personas que viajaban en un bote neumático en condiciones peligrosas en el Mediterráneo Central, con lo que son ya 147 los migrantes que lleva a bordo, informó la organización en sus redes sociales.



"Segunda intervención en dos días: otras 102 personas rescatadas. Estaban a bordo de un bote inflable con un tubular semi-desinflado avistado esta mañana por #SeaWatch3", escribió la ONG en su cuenta de Twitter.





?? 102 people rescued in 2nd operation



The #SeaWatch3 spotted another boat in distress early this morning. One of the boat's tubes was already deflated, but the people could be brought safely on board, where there are now a total of 147 guests. pic.twitter.com/8PHWyDzatJ