    Tanto dolor innecesario y los apoyos que reciben los victimarios no tienen explicación ni perdón

    El mundo sigue necesitando a esas heroínas y a esos héroes que van armados con cámaras, micrófonos y cargadores para las baterías, que se arriesgan para que nosotros no podamos pasar de largo ante el horror

    15.03.2022 | 08:38
    Los bomberos trabajan para extinguir un incendio en un bloque de viviendas afectado por los bombardeos en Kiev.
    Una persona que hizo el bien

    No conocía a Brent Renaud y no tengo ni idea de cómo era en la distancia corta, pero sí sé que un periodista que se ha jugado la vida para contarnos lo que estaba pasando en zonas de conflicto (hoy, Ucrania; ayer, Irak y Afganistán) ha hecho el bien. El mundo sigue necesitando a esas heroínas y a esos héroes que van armados con cámaras, micrófonos y cargadores para las baterías, que se arriesgan para que nosotros no podamos pasar de largo ante el horror. Renaud, su compañero herido por fuego ruso, y todas y todos los reporteros en zonas calientes tienen que ser reconocidos y prestigiados, para empezar, por sus empresas.



    Explicadnos esto

    Hay un imbécil en Bilbao (en realidad, hay muchos, los que nos tocan proporcionalmente) que tiene una bandera rusa en su balcón. Es nueva, comprada para la ocasión, para exhibirla y señalar que en esa casa vive alguien que seguro que es capaz de justificar la muerte de la mujer embarazada y rescatada, y su bebé, que fotografió Evgeniy Maloletka, de AP, durante el bombardeo a la maternidad de Mariúpol, y que ha dado la vuelta al mundo. Puede que quien quiera encuentre una justificación, que tenga sentido es otra cosa. Lo que no tiene explicación ni perdón es tanto dolor innecesario ni los apoyos que reciben los victimarios.



    No lo entiendo

    Una persona puede ser muchas cosas, incluso un poco imbécil o un poco cabrón, entra dentro de la normalidad. Lo que no tiene perdón es ser un hijo de puta capaz de difundir la propaganda rusa que pretende justificar la invasión y el asedio que estamos viendo, y la amenaza nuclear sobre nuestras cabezas. Fernando Arancón denuncia el hilo de Javier Couso que resume "todos los bulos y excusas que Rusia ha ido creando estos días, juntos en este hilo como si fuesen hechos contrastados. Esta sucesión de tuits la firmaría el ministerio de Exteriores ruso. Qué espanto. Luego son quienes pontifican con el 'pensamiento crítico'".



    A este, tampoco

    A quien se entiende muy bien es a Miguel Garrido. El residente de la Confederación de Empresarios de Madrid y vicepresidente de la CEOE tuiteaba esto entre homenaje gastronómico y homenaje gastronómico: "España sigue sin bajar impuestos a los combustibles. El gobierno se enriquece mientras los ciudadanos se arruinan". Lo hace solo unos días después de que la propia CEOE se rasgase las vestiduras ante la posibilidad de que se limiten los beneficios de las eléctricas. Pero, ¿a quién representan estos? ¿Por qué se empeñan en parecer vividores ricachones liberales en lo económico e indecentes en lo moral?



    Más madera

    Si Instagram cumple su palabra estos días la red social dejará de estar disponible en Rusia, lo que impedirá que se difunda su propaganda, pero también las fotos de las hijas y los hijos de los famosos oligarcas, viviendo en la opulencia, y las de las influencers. Algunas de ellas lloraban tras el anuncio de la empresa y ante la posibilidad de volverse invisibles. Si durante la pandemia lo banal e innecesario podía supon er una vía de escape, a las puertas de una guerra mundial me resulta insoportable. Y si cancelarlo además puede ser una medida de presión, vía hijas de oligarcas que lloran, me parece incluso una buena idea. Es la guerra.


