El jugador de fútbol americano Tom Brady se retira, según ESPN

El legendario quarterback Tom Brady se retirará tras 22 temporadas de triunfos en la NFL, según informa este sábado la cadena ESPN.



Los periodistas de dicho medio Jeff Darlington y Adam Schefter han asegurado en sus redes sociales que "múltiples fuentes" les han contado que Brady planea retirarse a sus 44 años.





Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

All the moments. All the memories. Thank you for everything, Tom. ???? #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/RcxeznI8QJ — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022

Brady está considerado como el mejor pasador en la historia de la NFL y es además. En su palmarés destacan las siete Super Bowl que ha ganado.Brady marcó época con los New England Patriots, con quienes jugó de 2000 a 2020, antes de fichar por los. El perfil oficial de la NFL compartió un mensaje en Twitter como homenaje a Brady. "GOAT. Gracias, Tom", dijo en Twitter la NFL en referencia a Greatest Of All Time (el mejor de todos los tiempos).La compañía TB12sports, cofundada por Brady, se ha hecho eco en las redes sociales de la noticia de ESPN. ". Gracias por todo, Tom Brady", ha escrito también la compañía en Twitter., también ha dado por buena la información de ESPN y ha acudido a Twitter para acordarse del mariscal de campo. "Gracias por los recuerdos, babe", escribe.