    El jugador de fútbol americano Tom Brady se retira, según ESPN

    El legendario quarterback colgará las botas tras 22 temporadas de triunfos en la NFL

    29.01.2022 | 21:50
    El legendario quarterback Tom Brady se retirará tras 22 temporadas de triunfos en la NFL, según informa este sábado la cadena ESPN.

    Los periodistas de dicho medio Jeff Darlington y Adam Schefter han asegurado en sus redes sociales que "múltiples fuentes" les han contado que Brady planea retirarse a sus 44 años.



    Por ahora no hay confirmación oficial por parte del quarterback.

    Brady está considerado como el mejor pasador en la historia de la NFL y es además una de las grandes leyendas del deporte estadounidense. En su palmarés destacan las siete Super Bowl que ha ganado.

    Brady marcó época con los New England Patriots, con quienes jugó de 2000 a 2020, antes de fichar por los Tampa Bay Buccaneers, con quienes se llevó la última Super Bowl.

    Tras su derrota en estos playoffs, los rumores sobre una posible retirada de Brady circularon en los últimos días por la NFL. El perfil oficial de la NFL compartió un mensaje en Twitter como homenaje a Brady. "GOAT. Gracias, Tom", dijo en Twitter la NFL en referencia a Greatest Of All Time (el mejor de todos los tiempos).



    La compañía TB12sports, cofundada por Brady, se ha hecho eco en las redes sociales de la noticia de ESPN. " 7 anillos de Super Bowl. 5 MVP de Super Bowl. 3 MVP de la liga. 22 temporadas increíbles. Gracias por todo, Tom Brady", ha escrito también la compañía en Twitter.

    Julian Edelman, uno de los célebres compañeros de Brady en los Patriots, también ha dado por buena la información de ESPN y ha acudido a Twitter para acordarse del mariscal de campo. "Gracias por los recuerdos, babe", escribe.



