El jugador de fútbol americano Tom Brady se retira, según ESPN

El legendario quarterback Tom Brady se retirará tras 22 temporadas de triunfos en la NFL, según informa este sábado la cadena ESPN.
Los periodistas de dicho medio Jeff Darlington y Adam Schefter han asegurado en sus redes sociales que "múltiples fuentes" les han contado que Brady planea retirarse a sus 44 años.
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg
All the moments. All the memories. Thank you for everything, Tom. ???? #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/RcxeznI8QJ— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022
Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/lCqCVn13tI— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 29, 2022
