Un delincuente sexual se fuga de una cárcel en Reino Unido

Paul Robson, un delincuente sexual que cumple cadena perpetua por violación y abuso, se ha escapado del centro penitenciario de Lincolnshire en el que estaba encarcelado y la Policía británica ha advertido de que el prófugo plantea un "riesgo real" para la ciudadanía.





We are appealing for help to find Paul Robson, aged 56, who is wanted for absconding from HMP North Sea Camp. Robson was reported missing shortly before 7am today.



If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please don't approach him and contact us. https://t.co/tw3Cavu3cL pic.twitter.com/QDzrB6W0w6

