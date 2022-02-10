Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Carlos de Inglaterra da positivo por covid-19 por segunda vez

    El heredero al trono británico estuvo reunido ayer con numerosas personas y acompañado de su esposa, Camilla, en una recepción celebrada en el Museo Británico

    10.02.2022 | 14:27
    Carlos de Inglaterra en una imagen de archivo.
    El príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra, heredero al trono británico, dio "esta mañana" positivo por covid-19 por segunda vez y se encuentra aislado, informó este jueves su residencia oficial de Clarence House en Twitter.

    "Su Alteza Real está profundamente decepcionado por no poder asistir a los eventos de Winchester (sur de Inglaterra) de hoy y buscará reprogramar su visita lo antes posible", señala el tuit.



    Se trata de la segunda vez que el primogénito de la reina Isabel II, de 73 años, contrae el virus tras haberse contagiado por primera vez en 2020.

    El príncipe Carlos estuvo reunido ayer con numerosas personas y acompañado de su esposa, Camilla, duquesa de Cornualles, en una recepción celebrada en el Museo Británico para conmemorar el trabajo de la Asociación Británica Asiática (BAT, en inglés).

    La noticia se conoce días después de que la monarca celebrara su Jubileo de Platino -sus 70 años en el trono-, durante el cual expresó su "deseo sincero" de que la duquesa de Cornualles llegue a ser reina consorte cuando Carlos llegue a reinar.

