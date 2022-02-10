Carlos de Inglaterra da positivo por covid-19 por segunda vez

El príncipe Carlos de Inglaterra, heredero al trono británico, dio "esta mañana" positivo por covid-19 por segunda vez y se encuentra aislado, informó este jueves su residencia oficial de Clarence House en Twitter.



"Su Alteza Real está profundamente decepcionado por no poder asistir a los eventos de Winchester (sur de Inglaterra) de hoy y buscará reprogramar su visita lo antes posible", señala el tuit.





