Mel Brooks da consejos para evitar el contagio de coronavirus

Mel Brooks, de 93 años, protagoniza un vídeo junto a su hijo Max Brooks en el que ambos dan consejos para evitar contagiar del coronavirus al resto de personas, especialmente a las más mayores y vulnerables.



"Tengo 47 años, este es mi padre Mel Brooks, tiene 93 años. Si yo me contagio del coronavirus, probablemente estaré bien pero si se lo paso a él, se lo podría dar a Carl Reiner, que se lo pasaría a Dick Van Dyke y antes de saberlo, me habré cargado a una generación entera de leyendas de la comedia", presenta Max en el vídeo, publicado en Twitter.





A message from me and my dad, Mel Brooks.

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole.