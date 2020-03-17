Presst | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia

    Tiene 93 años

    Mel Brooks da consejos para evitar el contagio de coronavirus

    17.03.2020 | 21:45

    Mel Brooks, de 93 años, protagoniza un vídeo junto a su hijo Max Brooks en el que ambos dan consejos para evitar contagiar del coronavirus al resto de personas, especialmente a las más mayores y vulnerables.

    "Tengo 47 años, este es mi padre Mel Brooks, tiene 93 años. Si yo me contagio del coronavirus, probablemente estaré bien pero si se lo paso a él, se lo podría dar a Carl Reiner, que se lo pasaría a Dick Van Dyke y antes de saberlo, me habré cargado a una generación entera de leyendas de la comedia", presenta Max en el vídeo, publicado en Twitter.



    A su lado aparece su padre Mel, pero separados por un cristal demostrando que siguen a rajatabla el aislamiento.

    "Cuando se trata del coronavirus, tenemos que pensar en quiénes vamos a infectar", indica Max.

    A continuación, ambos dan una serie de consejos que incluyen practicar la distancia social, evitar reuniones multitudinarias, lavarse las manos y guardar un metro de distancia entre personas.

    "Y si puedes estar en casa, quédate en casa", dice Max.

    En ese instante, Mel, que apoya con gestos las palabras de su hijo comienza a gritar "vete a casa", momento en el que padre e hijo se despiden con un "te quiero".

    Otros famosos como Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Cumming, las hermanas Gigi y Bella Hadid, Josh Gad y Nick Lachey también han promovido donaciones para fundaciones que ayudan a los más vulnerables por la crisis del coronavirus.

    Por su parte, la pareja de actores Ryan Reynolds y Blake Lively han anunciado en sus redes sociales que han decidido donar 1 millón de dólares a varias organizaciones que alimentan a los niños en EE.UU. y Canadá para ayudar a mitigar los efectos del coronavirus en las familias más vulnerables.


    "Creo que todos podemos estar de acuerdo con que el COVID-19 es una desgracia. Ha impactado brutalmente en los adultos mayores y en las familias de bajos recursos. Blake y yo donamos 1 millón de dólares para que sean distribuidos entre Feeding America y Food Banks Canada", ha escrito el canadiense en su cuenta de Twitter.

    También la actriz Amy Adams se ha registrado por primera vez en la red social Instagram para anunciar una iniciativa por la crisis del coronavirus, que consiste en leer libros infantiles a través de una plataforma en la que pretende reunir fondos para organizaciones benéficas dedicadas a los más pequeños.

    Esta actual pandemia de coronavirus ya deja unos 6660 muertos y más de 167 000 contagiados en todo el mundo, según cifras de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

