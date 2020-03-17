Mel Brooks da consejos para evitar el contagio de coronavirus

Mel Brooks, de 93 años, protagoniza un vídeo junto a su hijo Max Brooks en el que ambos dan consejos para evitar contagiar del coronavirus al resto de personas, especialmente a las más mayores y vulnerables.
"Tengo 47 años, este es mi padre Mel Brooks, tiene 93 años. Si yo me contagio del coronavirus, probablemente estaré bien pero si se lo paso a él, se lo podría dar a Carl Reiner, que se lo pasaría a Dick Van Dyke y antes de saberlo, me habré cargado a una generación entera de leyendas de la comedia", presenta Max en el vídeo, publicado en Twitter.
A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020
