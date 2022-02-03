Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Deia
    SALUD
    ¿Es un problema tener excesiva sed?  | Siete consejos para cuidar la garganta por San Blas

    Athletic-Real Madrid: ¡Que ruja La Catedral!

    Iñigo Martínez y el capitán Iker Muniain, protagonistas del cartel de un partido a todo o nada contra el Real Madrid en San Mamés

    03.02.2022 | 19:57
    La afición durante un partido en San Mamés.
    La afición durante un partido en San Mamés.

    La afición del Athletic calienta ya motores de cara al inminente choque de cuartos de final de Copa contra el Real Madrid, cruce a partido único que se resolverá en un San Mamés a rebosar dentro de la limitación del 75% de aforo máximo al que se ve sujeto el coliseo rojiblanco.



    "¡Que ruja La Catedral!", pide el Athletic a través de sus redes sociales, donde ha compartido también el cartel de un trascendental partido en el que figuran como protagonistas Iñigo Martínez y el capitán Iker Muniain. Ambos, con uno y dos zarpazos, respectivamente, tumbaron al Barcelona en la ronda de octavos de final del torneo del K.O. y formarán parte de un once inicial al que tratará de llevar en volandas la parroquia rojiblanca.

    Las puertas de San Mamés, a la espera de poder asistir a otra mágica noche copera, ya están abiertas, 120 minutos antes del inicio de un partido a todo o nada contra el Real Madrid. "¡Con todo! La unión de La Catedral y sus leones. Vamos a por otra más", lanza el Athletic.

    Más información

    noticias de deia
    Otras webs de Grupo Noticias
    © Deia - Noticias de Bizkaia | © Editorial Iparraguirre, S.A.Camino de Capuchinos, 6, 5ºC BilbaoTel 944 599 100
    Aviso legal | Condiciones de uso | Mapa web | Contacto | Cookies | Política de Privacidad