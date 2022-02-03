Athletic-Real Madrid: ¡Que ruja La Catedral!

La afición del Athletic calienta ya motores de cara al inminente choque de cuartos de final de Copa contra el Real Madrid, cruce a partido único que se resolverá en un San Mamés a rebosar dentro de la limitación del 75% de aforo máximo al que se ve sujeto el coliseo rojiblanco.
????????@??. ???????? ??????????????.— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) February 2, 2022
A por el Real Madrid. #AthleticRealMadrid ?? #AthleticClub ?? pic.twitter.com/SPsxl9YcIA
?? ¡Que ruja La Catedral!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) February 3, 2022
?? @realmadrid
?? 21:30 horas
??? San Mamés
?? @telecincoes & @DAZN_ES
?? #AthleticRealMadrid
??? https://t.co/CPR9ypGoYn #AthleticClub ?? pic.twitter.com/ZAltIV7HQY
???? Bilbao no estará sola hoy... Ni mucho menos.— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) February 3, 2022
Athleticzales, ¿desde dónde animaréis hoy a los leones?#AthleticRealMadrid ?? #AthleticClub ?? pic.twitter.com/Z29f4YMAzl
|Lo último