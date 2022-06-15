Kiosko | Promociones | Hemeroteca | Newsletters | Multimedia
    Un misil ruso alcanza el tren de la ONG del chef José Andrés en Ucrania

    El cocinero señala que no ha habido heridos en este incidente, y explica que el misil alcanzó un vagón lleno de comida que ahora se ha perdido

    15.06.2022 | 18:36
    Imagen del tren de la organización humanitaria World Central Kitchen.
    Un misil ruso alcanzó este miércoles el tren de la organización humanitaria World Central Kitchen (WCK), del chef español José Andrés, en el este de Ucrania, según informó el propio cocinero en su cuenta de Twitter.



    En su mensaje, acompañado de una foto de la destrucción provocada por el misil, José Andrés señaló que no ha habido heridos en este incidente, y explicó que el misil alcanzó un vagón lleno de comida que ahora se ha perdido, pero que se podrá recuperar la que había en el resto de los vagones.

    "Esto no parará a nuestros fantásticos equipos de WCK en Ucrania, que seguirán alimentando a la gente", subrayó José Andrés en este mensaje en el que lamentó que los rusos estén atacando "duramente" las infraestructuras ferroviarias de Ucrania.

    Desde que comenzó la guerra en Ucrania, World Central Kitchen ha estado trabajando en ese país para llevar comida a sus ciudadanos y reparte cada día miles de raciones en distintos puntos del país. El pasado 16 de abril, el impacto de un misil ruso en un local utilizado por la ONG dejó cuatro heridos en la ciudad de Jarkóv, en el este del país.

