Un misil ruso alcanza el tren de la ONG del chef José Andrés en Ucrania

Un misil ruso alcanzó este miércoles el tren de la organización humanitaria World Central Kitchen (WCK), del chef español José Andrés, en el este de Ucrania, según informó el propio cocinero en su cuenta de Twitter.





Russian missile blew up our @WCKitchen food train in Eastern Ukraine€ Nobody hurt thankfully€but they are now hitting train infrastructure hard! Only 1 wagon of food fully lost, will save the rest! This won't stop us—our amazing Ukrainian WCK teams will keep feeding the people! pic.twitter.com/cRlIdyTkXg